Marko LASHES OUT at Mercedes amid Wolff's 'love affair' with Ferrari

Sam Cook

Tuesday 15 August 2023 06:57

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has joked about Toto Wolff's 'love affair' with Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, as he continues to oppose them on F1's new engine regulations.

The remarks come as neither Wolff or Vasseur publicly supported Red Bull's criticism of the regulations, which are due to come out in 2026.

As of 2023, there are currently only four engine suppliers on the grid in Mercedes, Renault, Red Bull and Ferrari. This is due to go up to six by 2026, with Audi joining the grid and Honda agreeing an exclusive deal to provide Aston Martin with engines.

“Vasseur is continuing his love affair with Toto," he said, speaking to Motorsport Total. "Therefore there is little resonance at Ferrari."

Marko also had some harsh words for Alpine, adding that Renault 'don't know what they're doing'.

New engine regulations

Red Bull have been in a league of their own in 2023, but how long will that last?

The new era of engine regulations comes into play in 2026, when the grid will be made up of V6 hybrid power units. The hope is that this will help the sport to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, and also attract new engine suppliers to the sport.

Red Bull have been critical of the new regulations, and are looking for support from other teams, but some of their rivals believe this is just because they're struggling with their development of the 2026 power unit.

“We don’t have any allies yet, and that’s not because we can’t get it under control.”

