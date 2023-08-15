Alonso shows off STUNNING skills behind the wheel during F1 summer break

Tyler Foster

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has been keeping himself busy during the Formula 1 summer break by showing off his karting talents at his very own motorsport museum in Spain.

The 42-year-old has enjoyed a resurgent year since joining the Silverstone-based Aston Martin squad for the start of the 2023 campaign. A string of six podiums from the opening eight rounds helped propel Alonso into the top three in the drivers’ standings, where he remains a single point ahead of old rival Lewis Hamilton.

However, Aston Martin and Alonso have slowed since their electric start, failing to score a podium in their last four races. Canadian team-mate, Lance Stroll, meanwhile sits a whopping 102 points behind his veteran partner and has looked comparatively off the pace throughout the season.

Despite Alonso’s excellence, the emerald cars of Aston have recently fallen away from Mercedes and are currently locked in a battle with Ferrari for third in the constructors’ championship.

Alonso's never-ending talent

With the Formula 1 summer break in full effect, Fernando Alonso has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a flamboyant video of himself doing donuts and wheelies in his personal kart.

The two-time F1 world champion’s extravagant performance occurred at the Spaniard’s own sports complex, known locally as the Museo y Circuito Fernando Alonso. This facility is situated near to the town of Alonso’s birth, Oviedo, and hosts a museum of his motorsport career.

This includes a collection of cars in which the legend has competed in, ranging from every one of his F1 machines before 2016 to his Le Mans winning 2018 Toyota TS050 Hybrid. It also houses an CIK-FIA approved international karting circuit that opened in March 2011.

