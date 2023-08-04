Alonso hints at potential DETERIORATION in Aston Martin relationship

L.A. Wilshaw

Fernando Alonso has admitted that his relationship with Lance Stroll could weaken if Aston Martin developed to become serious title contenders.

The two-time world champion has enjoyed an overall positive 2023, bagging six podiums and sitting third in the championship, even though Aston Martin suffered a dip in form before the summer break.

During the campaign he has often acted like a mentor to Stroll, offering advice in races and even playing the team game, declaring over the team radio at his home race in Spain that he would not pass the Canadian.

After 21 years of racing, Alonso is still striving to be the best. Although he’s exhibiting a very different version of the Alonso people remember from his McLaren days.

The Spaniard admits though he wouldn’t be the disciplined team player at Aston Martin if the two drivers were duking it out over a world championship.

Speaking to the BBC on the Chequered Flag podcast, Alonso alluded to the fact that the Silverstone based team is still a work-in-progress that he’s willing to play a part in.

“We still need to grow as a team in many areas, and [in] development. There’s a new factory in Silverstone. Obviously it’s amazing but for us as a team and for me as the more experienced driver, now at Aston Martin I know what my role is.”

Fernando Alonso (right) and Lance Stroll (left) are team-mates at Aston Martin for the 2023 season

Playing the team game

On numerous occasions this season, Alonso has generously fed back information to directly benefit his team mate, Stroll; Bringing amusement to the masses by appearing to be watching the races he’s participating from the big screens around the circuits.

He said, “I’m happy to help but I don’t think there is much more mystery on this.

“We have a good relationship now. If we were fighting for the championship maybe there would be less communication or a bit more tension between the team or the drivers.

“But right now we have very clear goals and we are working together in that direction.”

Alonso’s experience tells him that team work and solid communication benefits him as well as the team he drives for. Perhaps the double world champion is thinking about the legacy he will leave behind once he does take a permanent vacation from the sport.

He concluded, “I’m trying to help the team grow in all these areas, try to help Lance as well in anything that I can bring to the team, as we’ll race for a few more years, and he will race for many more years.

“He has to lead the team into the future.”

