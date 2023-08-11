F1 chief admits team have MAJOR issue for second-half of the season

Neil Goulding

Friday 11 August 2023 09:57

Williams team principal James Vowles has admitted that the second half of the season is going to be a 'difficult journey', despite promising signs for Williams before the summer break.

Alex Albon has secured points in three races this season and is sat in 13th place in the individual standings.

Williams finished bottom of the constructors' championship last term – and Vowles wants to build on an encouraging start to the season, despite knowing how difficult a challenge they face after the mid-season break.

READ MORE: Horner shares emotional farewell including Vettel tribute amid tragic news

A difficult journey

Williams team principal James Vowles

“We’re tied on points and just ahead of Haas – and it’s going to be tremendously difficult to hold on to that,” revealed Vowles in a video shared on the team's social media.

“Where we are from here onwards though, post-summer break, will be a difficult journey.

“There will be many teams that add performance and upgrades to the car. I think the learning going forward from here is that items that are long lead items that will take 12, 24 and 36 months, are being kicked off.

“They’re the ones that will deliver the future of Williams and the future of our growth within the sport.”

“We are focusing on 2024 and 2025, and 2026, and that will have a compromise on the remainder of this year. We know that,” added Vowles.

“But what I can promise is we go into every weekend making sure we try and optimise it to the best our ability and take every point, irrespective of where the focus of the organisation is.”

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?