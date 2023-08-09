Former Ferrari chief Binotto could make METEORIC return to Formula 1

L.A. Wilshaw

Mattia Binotto may be making a return to the Formula 1 paddock following substantial rumours that the vacant team principal seat at Alpine could be his in the very near future.

The former Ferrari boss has been the most popular name on the list of contenders since Otmar Szafnauer parted ways with the team immediately after the chequered flag was flown at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Adding fuel to the rumours of his appointment, Binotto was spotted at the Spa circuit post-Belgian Grand Prix, at a private test for Pirelli. F1i has posted about Binotto’s move to Alpine on their X account.

C'est bien Mattia Binotto, l'ancien team principal de @ScuderiaFerrari , qui va prendre des responsabilités à la tête d'Alpine F1 Team après avoir été adoubé par Luca de Meo, le grand patron de Renault, mais quand ? #F1 https://t.co/9RhRbzbuW8 — F1i.fr (@F1iFr) August 5, 2023

A popular figure in the paddock, Binotto seemed like he’d be a part of the furniture at Ferrari for many years to come. However, at the end of the 2022 season it was announced that the Swiss-Italian was to leave the Scuderia after 28 years of service, following driver mistakes, unreliability and some bad strategy calls.

Just one podium for Alpine so far this season

Taking the reins at Alpine would be a familiar challenge for Binotto, as the French team are currently experiencing similar issues. With just one podium in Monaco for Esteban Ocon this season plus multiple retirements, Binotto will no doubt want to bring the struggling team back to trophy winning ways as soon as possible.

Vice President, Bruno Famin is currently steering the ship, though his interim team principal role is only temporary until a replacement is found.

While there has been no confirmed deal between the parties, it has been suggested that Binotto would have the freedom to bring any personnel he wishes into the team to help with his vision for a successful future together.

His first race in charge could be as soon as Zandvoort, after the summer break.

