Alpine boss reveals 'JOB NUMBER ONE' after cleaning house before summer break

L.A. Wilshaw

Sunday 6 August 2023 16:57

With four of the biggest players at Alpine being shown the door within a matter of weeks, Bruno Famin is now under pressure to improve the team's position in the championship to justify such a ruthless culling.

Host Tom Clarkson probed the interim team principal on the latest episode of the F1 Nation podcast, and asked what his first job on Monday morning would be following the Belgian Grand Prix.

"Job number one was, and I will do it again on Monday, is to talk to the to the staff," Famin said. "To all the people on the staff and to share what is going on, to explain what is going on, and to make sure that everybody's on board. Because we need all the energies, we need everybody on board.

“And of course, for all the guys [within the team], it's a bit difficult to get all the information. I'm going to Enstone tomorrow to share this information, the explanation to answer questions.”

So far there has been no announcement from the team on who will replace key figures such as Otmar Szafnauer, whose departure came as a shock to many, including the man himself.

"No there is no timeline because I think we need to assess really what is the situation," Famin said when asked if there was a timeline for the appointments.

“[However] we will not wait for the full assessments for moving things because we need to improve from one way to another step-by-step.

Technical staff are safe for the time being

“What I would like to introduce is the constant improvement in the team. For example, Matt Harmon [TECHNICAL DIRECTOR] is doing a very good job. I think I fully trust Matt, [he] is managing the full technical team. And there is no hurry in replacing anybody on the technical side on the sporting side.

“And I fully trust as well, Julian Rouse; Fresh blood. I think he has a very good idea, I'm going to share with the staff tomorrow, that's why I cannot comment it now here.

“As far as the team principal function is concerned, for the time being I'm going to do it, and I will think about it. I will decide, but there is no hurry, we can manage it.”

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has been rumoured to be in contention for the job. All will be revealed over the coming weeks.

