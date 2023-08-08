Brand new F1 venue '95% done' before DRAMATIC swoop

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 8 August 2023 10:42

F1 was very close to a first-ever race in Colombia before Madrid proposed a street race in the Spanish capital.

Colombia's most prominent motorsport icon, Juan Pablo Montoya, was helping the push to get F1 in his home country but one or two signatures never came.

The momentum to join the F1 calendar in 2025 is now with Madrid but hopes of a second South American race have not dwindled.

The seven-time F1 race winner and motorsport veteran even went to Barranquilla, where the race was set to be held, and nearly had a deal over the line.

READ MORE: Sebastian Montoya reveals Helmut Marko Red Bull F1 promise

Montoya: Someone messed it up

A race in Barranquilla was the proposed idea but Madrid's interest has put a dampener on the Colombian city

“About eight months ago it was 95 per cent done, but someone messed it up on something and I don't know what,” Montoya said to Semana TV. “It may happen in the future.

“I went with the Formula 1 people to Barranquilla, we looked at the layout. Everything was done, the signature was missing and they were ready to sign. Maybe in 2028. They ended up giving the race to Madrid.”

Montoya's son, Sebastian Montoya, is currently the only Colombian in the F1 feeder series as a Formula 3 racer under the Red Bull academy banner.

Colombia is a proud motorsport country and saw its first-ever grand prix winner on two wheels at the weekend as David Alonso won the Moto3 race at Silverstone.

READ MORE: Jean Todt: Ferrari great and partner of Michelle Yeoh