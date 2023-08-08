F1 boss issues APOLOGY to drivers amid sudden form slump

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 8 August 2023 16:57

Team principal Mike Krack has issued an apology to Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll due to Aston Martin's recent slump in form.

Alonso, in particular, started the 2023 season like a house on fire, scoring multiple podiums and regularly being the closest challenger to Red Bull.

Aston Martin have since gone off the boil, with Mercedes and Ferrari bringing useful upgrades. McLaren have also now entered the conversation with a remarkable turn of speed.

READ MORE: Alonso hints at potential DETERIORATION in Aston Martin relationship

Krack has now admitted that his drivers deserve better but is happy that the mood has not dropped as quickly as the results.

Krack: Credit to both of them

2023 is already a far better season for Aston Martin than 2022, largely thanks to Mike Krack's leadership

"I have to give credit to both of them because it was a tough situation when you're used to having a lead car and you start falling back a bit," Krack said, as quoted by Auto Hebdo.

“It's easy to be negative and the exact opposite has happened, so I'm really happy with how things have turned out.

“I'm really sorry for our drivers that we didn't manage to maintain ourselves at this level, but rest assured that we will do everything we can to come back.”

Alonso is still holding onto third in the drivers' standings but Lewis Hamilton is only one point behind. Stroll is ninth in the points, behind Lando Norris.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?