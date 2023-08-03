F1 pundit SNUBS Red Bull and names team with BEST driver line-up

Joe Ellis

Karun Chandhok believes Red Bull does not have the best drivers in F1 despite being one-two in the championship.

Max Verstappen is on the brink of a third drivers' title with a 125-point lead over Sergio Perez but Chandhok, a former F1 driver, thinks there is a team with better drivers than them.

He sees the all-British pairing of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes as the best in the business.

They have been partnered since 2022 and it was Russell, not seven-time champion Hamilton, who got the Silver Arrows' only win of that year.

“I think on the whole, Mercedes as a team will be pretty disappointed,” Chandhok said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“That’s despite the fact that I believe they have the best collective driver line-up in Formula 1.

“They’ve improved but it’s not enough, there have been flashes of brilliance, Lewis’ qualifying in Budapest is probably the standout.”

Hamilton has found an extra level of form in 2023 to rival Fernando Alonso for third in the drivers' standings but the RB19 is just too good to catch Perez.

