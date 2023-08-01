Krack reveals MAJOR Aston Martin plans as ambitious target set

Joe Ellis

Mike Krack is confident that Aston Martin can return to being second-best behind Red Bull before the end of 2023.

The team principal has overseen a slump in form over recent races with Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren showing more outright speed overall.

Despite that, Aston Martin is still third in the constructors' standings with Fernando Alonso clinging onto the same spot in the drivers under pressure from Lewis Hamilton.

The summer shutdown isn't going to help matters but with the same rules for everyone, Krack maintains that second is the aim for the team until it's mathematically impossible.

Krack: We want to go back

Fernando Alonso brought home good points for Aston Martin at Spa, finishing in fifth

“We are focusing on 23'," Krack said on the F1 Nation podcast. "We will bring more upgrades in the upcoming races because we want to go back.

"It was nice to be where we were at the beginning of the season and we want to go back there.”

“But we have the shutdown now. You know, on one hand, everybody needs a break, on the other hand, we're racers we would like to go racing next week.

"So yeah, but this is same for everybody. So it will be fine.”

