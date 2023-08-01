Ferrari set to DOMINATE one grand prix after latest F1 announcement

Matthew Hobkinson

Ferrari have announced a new partnership with the iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel, something that will see the team's colour dominate the race track at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix.

Following the conclusion of Sunday's race in Spa, all 10 F1 teams are taking a well deserved break, with nothing scheduled for the next three weekends.

The racing will return in the Netherlands later this month, before Ferrari prepare for their 'home race' at Monza the following weekend at the beginning of September.

The track is located just 200 kilometres from Ferrari headquarters in Maranello and is always packed full with loyal Tifosi. Yet Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz may also see a wall of Ferrari red as far away as Singapore after the team's latest news.

Ferrari head to Singapore

The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix was hit with a deluge of rain prior to the race start

Ferrari have now confirmed that they are teaming up with the Marina Bay Sands hotel, with its three towers illuminated in the team's colours throughout the duration of the night race.

A replica of Ferrari's SF90 will also be on display at the lobby of the hotel in the week building up to and including the grand prix itself.

An official statement read: "Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce an agreement with the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, which becomes an official partner of the team for a multi-year period."

Paul Town, chief operating officer at Marina Bay Sands added: “We are delighted to unveil our brand partnership with Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful F1 team in history.

"This collaboration unites two iconic brands centred around our joint pursuit of excellence. We look forward to offering thrilling activations that immerse our visitors in the excitement of this remarkable partnership during the upcoming night race in Singapore."

