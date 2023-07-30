'It's happened again' - Red Bull suffer MORE trophy heartbreak after Verstappen win

Joe Ellis

Sunday 30 July 2023 20:32 - Updated: 22:15

For the second weekend in a row, Red Bull saw a first-place trophy broken in wild celebrations.

As the whole team posed for a photo, people quickly began to scatter before the champagne was sprayed all over them.

As they did so, the pit board was knocked over and flattened the winner's trophy, smashing it into many pieces.

After realising what had happened, race winner Max Verstappen turned around and said: "It's happened again, the trophy is broken again."

Deja vu

Not again... 😳🏆 pic.twitter.com/qwbjoBkfvZ — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 30, 2023

The reason he said it happened again is that one week ago at the Hungarian GP, his trophy was smashed on the podium.

Lando Norris banged his bottle of champagne on the podium and bounced the porcelain off the top step, causing it to smash on the floor.

Verstappen is getting a replacement for that trophy, as confirmed by the makers of the piece, but he now needs another one.

If he goes on to win his home race at the Dutch GP, he may well protest the trophy with his life to avoid a hat-trick of broken memorabilia.

