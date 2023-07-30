Verstappen FEUDS with engineer AGAIN in heated battle for race lead

Joe Ellis

Sunday 30 July 2023

Max Verstappen and his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase were again arguing on the radio at Spa.

The duo were at loggerheads on Friday during qualifying with Verstappen unhappy over poor execution despite getting pole position.

In the race, Verstappen and Lambiase again had a back-and-forth with the engineer asserting his dominance in the end.

Lambiase: "Ok Max, don't forget to use your head please"

Max: "Are we pitting?" - inaudible

Lambiase: "You just follow my instructions"

Max: " I want to know when I can pass him"

Lambiase: Please follow my instructions. Thank you"

High standards

Later in the race, Lambiase came on the radio and said: "You used A LOT of the tyre on the out lap Max. Not sure that was sensible," but Verstappen's reply, if there was one, was not aired.

"This tyre had reasonable degradation in the first stint. I'd ask you to use your head a bit more"

Some people will see Verstappen's complaining as something a sore loser would do but that is just the high standard he sets himself and his team.

Anything that isn't victory is seen as a failure in Verstappen's eyes no matter where he starts the race from.

He and Lambiase have a very solid relationship together having been paired ever since Verstappen was promoted to Red Bull.

These conversations probably happen more regularly than we hear on the broadcast but it's nothing new to Red Bull.

Towards the end of the race, Verstappen said: "I could also push on and we do another stop? A little bit of pitstop training," but Lambiase shut that idea down, saying: "No not this time."

