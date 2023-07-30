Alonso gets 'KARMA' as F1 rival slams aggressive move in Belgian GP

Joe Ellis

Nico Hulkenberg believes Fernando Alonso got "karma" by crashing in the Belgian Grand Prix sprint.

The Aston Martin and Haas drivers were squabbling for 15th and Hulkenberg thought the Spaniard was overly aggressive in defence in the first sector.

The German made it through and later in the lap, Alonso touched a wet white line and spun into the gravel at Pouhon.

It ended a terrible 42nd birthday for Alonso but he got no sympathy from Hulkenberg after the race.

Hulkenberg: Karma hit him back

Nico Hulkenberg starts the grand prix from the pitlane but will fancy his chances of moving forward in potentially mixed conditions

"I think Fernando wanted to play with my turbulence," Hulkenberg said, as per SoyMotor. "He pushed me aggressively in Turn 2…but karma hit him back.

“The car was difficult to drive, I even had a scare in turn 15, where I entered the gravel and damaged the bottom of the car, which made me lose even more time.”

Alonso will be inside the top 10 for the grand prix on Sunday while Hulkenberg starts from the pitlane for Haas.

'The Hulk's' team-mate Kevin Magnussen will start closer to the rear than expected as a result of a grid penalty.

