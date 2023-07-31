Former F1 boss predicts Red Bull move for BRILLIANT rookie

Lauren Sneath

Monday 31 July 2023 15:57

In a season with three F1 rookies, it has not been smooth sailing for all of them. Nyck de Vries lost his seat at AlphaTauri after just 10 races, and Logan Sargeant is yet to score a point for Williams.

But there is one rookie who has impressed on all fronts, sparking rumours of the possibility of seat for him at the most dominant team on the grid.

Oscar Piastri, a 22-year-old Australian driver, hung his F1 hopes on McLaren after a confusing debacle with Alpine, who expected him to sign on with them.

Oscar Piastri led a few laps ahead of Max Verstappen at the Spa Sprint race

Though the year got off to a tricky start, with both McLarens failing to score points until a few races into the season, Piastri has proved his talents alongside his more experienced team-mate Lando Norris.

Though Norris, having spent a couple of years in an F1 car, has been able to pull in most of the points, Piastri has contributed a respectable 33 against Norris’s 63.

That includes an incredible run at the Belgian Grand Prix’s Sprint race yesterday, where Piastri led the race for a number of laps and finished in P2.

Jordan: Don’t be surprised if there is a seat at Red Bull

Piastri has caught the eye of figures all over F1. Eddie Jordan, a former team owner, even suggested that the Aussie could move to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen in the future.

Jordan told Talksport: “He’s managed by my old partner Mark Webber and we saw how he got him into McLaren.

“Do not be surprised if there’s a seat available at Red Bull, of course where Mark used to be, and don’t be surprised if he [Piastri] is named in front of the public eye in the future.”

READ MORE: Verstappen handed GRID PENALTY for Belgian Grand Prix

Piastri has also been praised by McLaren boss Zak Brown, who said of his showing in Spa: “His performance is particularly impressive given the fact that he has never driven a Formula 1 car at Spa – and then in the rain too.”

Asked about his glowing reputation, and Jordan’s prediction, Piastri said: “It’s flattering to hear those comments. I’m very happy where I am, but it’s always nice to be talked about in those kinds of ways.

“I’m happy with where I am driving-wise, although there’s still a lot to improve, a lot to learn. I’ve got a very strong teammate to learn from who just by being a benchmark is a big help for me getting up to speed. So yeah – happy where I am.”

Verstappen’s seal of approval

Even the two-time world champion had good things to say about the rookie. Verstappen said of Piastri in Spa: “I mean, I’ve been in that position as well, where the younger guy comes in.

“It’s nice, and it’s great also. I think Oscar is having a very strong season in general, but I think also this weekend he has been really on it.”

READ MORE: Remembering Spa '98 and Schumacher's raging attempt to ASSAULT rival