F1 Drivers' Championship Standings 2023 after the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race

Chris Deeley

Saturday 29 July 2023 21:27 - Updated: 22:17

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the drivers' championship by a further eight points in Saturday's sprint race, with team-mate Sergio Perez failing to finish.

Lower down the order, Carlos Sainz leapfrogged George Russell into fifth place and Oscar Piastri's seven points for second place in the sprint put him up into the top 10 of the championship.

Verstappen's points meant that Red Bull still have more than twice as many points as second-placed Mercedes, who could only finish seventh and eighth on Saturday.

Let's look at how that race impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 289 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 171

3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 139

4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 135

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 92

6. George Russell | Mercedes | 91

7. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 84

8. Lando Norris | McLaren | 63

9. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 45

10. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 34

11. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 31

12. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 22

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 11

14. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9

15. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 5

16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 2

18. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 2

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race

1. Red Bull | 460

2. Mercedes | 226

3. Aston Martin | 184

4. Ferrari | 176

5. McLaren | 97

6. Alpine | 53

7. Williams | 11

8. Haas | 11

9. Alfa Romeo | 9

10. AlphaTauri | 2

