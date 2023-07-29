Hamilton makes dig at 'SLOW' Perez after controversial collision

Joe Ellis

Lewis Hamilton has blasted Sergio Perez for being "slow" after the duo made contact in the Belgian GP sprint race.

Hamilton saw a gap open up going into Stavelot after Perez had ran slightly wide and went for the move, he then drifted wide and made contact with the sidepod of the Mexican.

It took a good chunk out of the Red Bull bodywork which heavily compromised his pace, eventually forcing him to retire when well outside the points.

Hamilton was given a five-second penalty for the incident which saw him drop from fourth to seventh behind the two Ferraris and Lando Norris.

Hamilton: A racing incident

"He was pretty slow," Hamilton said to Sky Sports after the sprint race. "He went wide out slow through 14 and I got a great exit.

"It was more than half a car length alongside him, and we just ended up coming together.

"I think it was just a bit of a racing incident really. Naturally, it wasn’t intentional, but they saw differently. It was very tricky conditions out there, so we were all trying our best.

"Anyways, it doesn't make a huge difference, fourth or seventh in the sprint race, you don't get a lot of points, so it's not the worst thing in the world."

