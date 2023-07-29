Piastri LEADS Belgian GP sprint as pit stops dominate opening lap

Joe Ellis

Saturday 29 July 2023 17:56 - Updated: 18:03

Max Verstappen led the Belgian GP away but half of the grid pitted on the opening lap.

Oscar Piastri, the lead McLaren, led the charge into the pits and got out ahead of everyone else too.

Piastri then jumped Verstappen as the Red Bull man pitted a lap later for intermediates and Pierre Gasly got up to third.

Ferrari were the big losers, dropping to sixth and seventh while Lando Norris also had a poor stop, falling to eighth.

Shortened race

As a result of the several formation laps, the race was cut from 15 laps to 11 to ensure everyone had enough fuel to make it to the chequered flag.

It's not great news for those hoping to gain a lot of positions with mixed conditions.

Verstappen will need to make the most of his superior car to get back into the lead and prevent Piastri from taking his first "win".

