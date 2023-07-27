Vasseur makes BIG claim about Ferrari drivers

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 27 July 2023 19:27

Fred Vasseur have said Ferrari must be ‘willing to dare’ at the Belgian Grand Prix after a series of disappointing results for the Scuderia – insisting that his drivers are among the best on the grid.

The Ferrari team principal is under pressure to deliver results as the team struggles, not with driver talent, but with vehicle performance and team strategy.

At the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished in P7 and P8.

Though an improvement from P9 and P10 at the British Grand Prix earlier in the month, Vasseur still feels that the team need to put the drivers ‘in a position to take advantage of their skills’ in Spa this weekend.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vasseur explained: "Charles and Carlos are two of the strongest drivers in Formula 1, but we have to put them in a position to take advantage of their skills.

“The places behind Red Bull are incredibly close, with five teams fighting on the edge of the thousandths in all the races: for our part, we have to take care of every detail of the weekend, from Friday's free practice to the last round of Sunday, because a tenth can be worth one or two positions."

Vasseur: We know our weaknesses

The team principal acknowledged that high levels of focus will be needed to improve upon the team’s performance in Spa, where last year Sainz claimed P3 and Leclerc P6.

He added: "We know our weaknesses, and our opposing teams are not watching.

“In Belgium and in the following championship we have to go down to the track with the highest concentration and also willing to dare.”

