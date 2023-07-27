Verstappen could match Alonso RECORD at Belgian GP

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 27 July 2023 20:57

Max Verstappen could be set to match Formula 1's all-time record of winning from nine different starting positions on the grid, as he finds himself one away from the current holder – Fernando Alonso.

Heading into the Belgian Grand Prix, the only question that appears to need answering is just how big will Verstappen's winning margin be?

There is of course plenty to play for behind the Dutchman, but things are very lonely for the two-time world champion, who romped home 33.7s clear of Lando Norris in Hungary last weekend.

Yet Spa brings what will hopefully be an exciting mid-season finale as we head into the summer break. A track famous for overtaking, teams often find themselves voluntarily taking grid penalties for enhanced performance.

This could therefore see Red Bull be tempted into making a change on Verstappen's RB19, plunging him down the order, with the confidence that he has the machinery and skill to fight through the pack and claim victory regardless.

F1 records on the line at Spa

Max Verstappen could match Fernando Alonso's F1 record at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend

And there is logic to that approach, with Verstappen having won from eight different positions (P1, P2, P3, P4, P7, P9, P10, and P14) during his time in F1.

Only Alonso has more variety to boast from, with Verstappen 'needing' to win from P5, P6, P8, P11, P12, P13 or lower than P14 to match the Spaniard's all-time record of nine wins from different starting positions.

Although Christian Horner and Red Bull would take a victory for Verstappen no matter how it comes, we could be about to witness the reigning world champion write his name in the history books once more at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Stats curated by Sundaram Ramaswami. For more, follow @f1statsguru on Twitter.

