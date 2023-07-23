F1 Drivers' Championship Standings 2023 after the Hungarian Grand Prix

Chris Deeley

Sunday 23 July 2023 21:57

Max Verstappen continued his dominance in the F1 2023 drivers' title race with a relaxed victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, bidding for a third consecutive title, looked set for a difficult afternoon after qualifying second behind a resurgent Lewis Hamilton and only just ahead of Lando Norris.

However, he waltzed past Hamilton into the first corner and never again gave up the lead – eventually winning by over 30 seconds, his biggest margin of the year.

Let's look at how that victory impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 281 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 171

3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 139

4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 133

5. George Russell | Mercedes | 90

6. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 87

7. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 80

8. Lando Norris | McLaren | 60

9. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 45

10. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 31

11. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 27

12. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 16

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 11

14. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9

15. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 5

16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 2

18. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 2

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 452

2. Mercedes | 223

3. Aston Martin | 184

4. Ferrari | 167

5. McLaren | 87

6. Alpine | 47

7. Williams | 11

8. Haas | 11

9. Alfa Romeo | 9

10. AlphaTauri | 2

