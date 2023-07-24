Rosberg names current F1 star he HATED seeing in his mirrors

Joe Ellis

Monday 24 July 2023 16:57

Nico Rosberg has revealed that he was always worried when Daniel Ricciardo was behind him in F1.

The Australian is back in the sport with AlphaTauri, to the delight of Rosberg and F1 fans alike, after Nyck de Vries was let go.

It's Ricciardo's return to the Red Bull family as well after he left in 2018, leaving Max Verstappen to take on the role of lead driver ever since.

Rosberg is a big fan of Ricciardo, who he says is one of the best racers on the grid as he noticed during his time on track with the 'Honey Badger'.

READ MORE: Ricciardo gives worrying verdict after poor start at AlphaTauri

Rosberg: He's one of the best

Daniel Ricciardo is aiming for the Red Bull seat but has to settle for AlphaTauri for now

"I think he just didn’t feel comfortable in the team anymore," Rosberg said on Sky Sports when asked about Ricciardo's Red Bull departure.

"There was this rising star in Max Verstappen who was getting more and more support in the team and he just saw an opportunity to go to another team and be the star there and open up a new chapter and that was his decision at the time.

"I don’t think he would call it a mistake looking back, I’m not sure, but we are all thrilled to see him back.

"He’s such an awesome personality, one of the best wheel-to-wheel racers out there. If I saw him in my rear-view mirrors, that was kind of the last guy I would like to see there at the time – with Max Verstappen – the two of them. So I think it’s great to see him back."

READ MORE: Nico Rosberg: Sky F1 pundit and former world champion