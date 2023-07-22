Hamilton takes SWIPE at Red Bull after shock Hungary pole

Joe Ellis

Lewis Hamilton thinks that Red Bull has lost pace from the start of the season after he took a shock pole in Hungary.

The seven-time world champion beat runaway points leader Max Verstappen by three-thousandths of a second at the Hungaroring.

It stopped Red Bull's long run of pole positions with the last driver to beat them being Charles Leclerc in Azerbaijan.

After the session, Hamilton cheekily suggested that the new RB19 upgrades have failed after a lot of talk about them prior to the weekend.

Hamilton: Where did that go?

"Honestly, I think they've slowed down quite a bit from the beginning of the year," Hamilton said to Sky Sports.

"I mean, just like other DRS they don't have the DRS advantage all of a sudden than they used to have. Where did that go?

"So yeah, but I mean they've just had an upgrade. So with all due respect to them, for them to not have extracted that in qualifying is interesting, but I think in the race, they're still the quickest and I think it'll be very hard to beat them tomorrow.

"But yeah, we are just as surprised as everybody else. But definitely interesting to see some, you know, see some of the deficits and how it's changed from race to race and how we've all closed up. Super happy to see the McLaren up there."

