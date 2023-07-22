Former rival admits ONLY Hamilton could produce F1 ‘perfection’ lap

Joe Ellis

Saturday 22 July 2023 18:12 - Updated: 19:00

Lewis Hamilton stunned the F1 world with an epic lap to take pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

His former Mercedes team-mate, Nico Rosberg, wasn't surprised but impressed by Hamilton's brilliant final lap, claiming no one else could have managed that.

The gap from Hamilton to Max Verstappen, who was second, was just three-thousandths of a second as the Dutchman failed to improve on his final attempt.

Lando Norris qualified third with Oscar Piastri fourth on another good day for McLaren but the star of the show was Hamilton.

READ MORE: Massive shock as Verstappen BEATEN to pole in Hungary

Rosberg: Only Lewis Hamilton

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton had many a battle during their days at Mercedes together

"Did you hear how hard he was breathing at the end there?" Rosberg said on Sky Sports. "I mean, he gave it everything he had.

"I witnessed these very, very special moments, these days that he used to have and today was one of those.

"I mean, that lap there, we just saw it, it’s like perfection. It’s an art. Only Lewis Hamilton can do that on such days.

"No one could even have come not even like a hundredth quicker, incredible to watch and well deserved. How awesome, super."