Perez hits out at 'CRAZY' rumours of Red Bull split

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 23 July 2023 07:57

Sergio Perez has said that rumours about Max Verstappen’s Red Bull car being better than his are ‘crazy’, as he insisted he feels support from the whole team.

It has been speculated that the Red Bull car, in which Verstappen has won eight races this season, is designed with the two-time world champion in mind, or that the team favours the Dutchman.

The team have denied that this is the case, as has Perez. Yet the Mexican’s driver’s performance in recent races has dropped off since he took two race wins earlier this season, and pressure will mount upon him to improve in order to keep his seat safe at the dominant team.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Perez was insistent that the team is ‘fully focused’ on his success.

In response to a question about whether his car is different to Verstappen’s, Perez said: “The cars are the same. The team's interest is to have both cars up there every race.

“It's crazy what is being said. There is a lot of speculation.”

When it was mentioned that there have been rumours of something being changed in his car, he responded: “No, no, that's impossible! The team is fully focused to give me the opportunity to perform at my best.”

Perez: I don’t think about 2025

The Mexican driver was determined that he is not thinking about the future of his Red Bull contract, which may hang in the balance.

Asked if he feels he is treated the same and wants to continue with Red Bull in future, he said: “Now I only think at this moment, about returning to my level that I had at the beginning of the season, because many people forget and think that I am second in the championship because they give away the points in the store. Isn't it?

“If I'm still second in the championship after the bad streak I've had, it's because of my good start to the year. But anyway, my only goal now is to return to that level and I don't think further. I don't think about 2025.”

Asked if he feels loved by Red Bull, he said: “Totally. I feel the support of the whole team.”

