Barbie tributes hit the grid as Hul-KEN-berg sports fresh hairdo

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 22 July 2023 15:37 - Updated: 15:37

The Barbie film has gripped the globe thanks to its mammoth marketing campaign, and the fun seems to have even infected the F1 grid.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg has been spotted sporting a new hairdo reminiscent of Ryan Gosling’s Ken in the new movie, seen with shockingly blonde, spiky locks ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Known for his sense of humour, the German driver was wry about his dye job at the Thursday press conference ahead of the race.

Asked about whether his bleached do was the result of a bet, Hulkenberg responded: “Fascinating what a bit of dyed hair can do. No, not a bet.”

READ MORE: F1 owners set sights on PREMIER LEAGUE investment after huge success

Ever the joker, Hulkenberg added: “It's just a bit of… You know, that Barbie movie came out and I thought a bit of extra PR for me would be pretty handy this time of the season.

“Actually, no, I wasn't aware about it. I didn't really play with Barbie and Ken when I was a child. So I just ran into this one and bad timing I guess.”

Instagram reacts to Hul-Ken-berg

Hulkenberg also shared his new look on Instagram, with the caption: “Slim Shady, HulKENberg, Heino … multidimensional media day.”

Mercedes driver George Russell also enjoyed Hulkenberg’s hairdo, posting a video of the Haas driver on his own profile with the caption: “Back with the happy bunch. But something looks different...”

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings