Chris Deeley

Saturday 22 July 2023 13:40

Lewis Hamilton topped the charts in the final practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix, but it was Lando Norris who arguably looked most impressive.

Saturday morning's FP3 session finally saw a number of teams putting in a variety of runs ahead of qualifying, with Friday's running disrupted by Sergio Perez crashing, rain and tyre limits.

Norris put his McLaren fifth, less than three tenths behind Hamilton, but did so on the slower medium tyre rather than the soft.

The Red Bulls flew up the timing sheets for the first time in the weekend, showing their pace after barely completing 30 laps between them on Friday.

Max Verstappen appeared to be struggling somewhat for grip with some changing wind conditions, at one point complaining he had 'no f***ing grip'.

Here are the timesheets from Saturday's practice action at the Hungaroring.

Hungarian Grand Prix FP3 practice results - Saturday July 22

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 1:17.811sec

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +0.250s

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.256s

4. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +0.266s

5. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.271s

6. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.308s

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.379s

8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.423s

9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.539s

10. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +0.678s

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.725s

12. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +0.733s

13. Alex Albon (Williams): +0.781s

14. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.787s

15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +0.838s

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.965s

17. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.003s

18. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1.017s

19. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.168s

20. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.345s

Is there Formula 1 today?

There was one practice session today as the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend gets into the meat of the action.

FP3 started at 12.30pm local time (11.30pm UK, 12.30pm CET) with qualifying later in the day at 4pm local time (CET) - that's 3pm UK time.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

