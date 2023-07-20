Mercedes hotshot backed for F1 seat as battle for open spots cranks up

Harry Smith

Mercedes junior driver Frederik Vesti has been backed to make the step up to F1 in the near future by Kevin Magnussen.

The 21-year-old Danish driver is currently leading the way in the F2 standings after emerging as a surprise title candidate straight off the bat from the season opener.

Vesti faces a serious battle if he is to keep hold of the lead of the championship for the remainder of the season with Theo Pourchaire and Ayumu Iwasa also fancied to take the fight to the Dane.

A member of the Mercedes junior programme, Vesti will be hoping to secure an F1 drive in the near future although the plight of last year's F2 champion, Felipe Drugovich, suggests that even the title might not be enough to secure a drive in 2024.

Vesti - Denmark's new hope

Compatriot Magnussen is a huge believer in the Prema Racing star's abilities.

“I’ve known Frederik [Vesti] since he was a little kid," Magnussen said ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, as quoted by Motorsport Week.

“He was good…I think he still is good friends with my little brother, and they went karting together back in the day.

Vesti is already a multiple-time race winner at F2 level

“And, now, Frederik is one of the leading youngsters outside of Formula 1, I would say, and he’s doing a great job leading the championship in F2 and showing great consistency and maturity.

“I think the whole of Denmark is very excited for him and about him and hopefully there’ll be a spot in F1 for him in the future.”

