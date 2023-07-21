Hill names F1 drivers sport is DEPENDING on to 'avoid' Red Bull clean sweep

Harry Smith

Friday 21 July 2023 09:57

Damon Hill has claimed that only Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have the power to stop Red Bull from winning every single grand prix in 2023.

The RB19 is shaping up to be one of the most dominant cars in F1 history with Red Bull kicking off their 2023 season with ten successive grand prix victories.

READ MORE: International SUPERSTAR running out of time to secure F1 drive

Max Verstappen has been responsible for eight of those wins with the Dutch sensation all but wrapping up his third successive driver title.

However, with Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso both showing immense form despite their advancing age, Red Bull's 100% record could be in danger if they don't maintain their technical advantage.

Hill: Only the veterans can stop Red Bull

“Winning every race in a season is something that nobody has ever achieved," Hill told The Independent ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“They (Red Bull) will keep saying no to it, but they would love to do it.

“My experience says that there are two drivers who are going to avoid it: Fernando [Alonso] or Lewis [Hamilton] will win again."

George Russell's victory in Brazil was the most recent non-Red Bull grand prix victory

However, Hill was also open to the idea that Verstappen could win all remaining races this season should Red Bull maintain their advantage and Sergio Perez fail to close the gap to his team-mate.

“If they don’t win, Max could take, frankly, all the victories that remain.

“It would be an incredible achievement for him and Red Bull and it would also add a lot of tension to the last few races of the season.”

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings