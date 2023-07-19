Three teams pledge support for ONE F1 entry as further commitment planned

Joe Ellis

Andretti Autosport may have been boosted in its bid to enter F1 in 2026 after three teams pledged support to the American outfit.

The IndyCar, IMSA, Formula E and Extreme E team has always maintained that it would field a team in Formula 2 and Formula 3, the feeder series to F1, should it be granted entry onto the F1 grid.

Three team managers who have teams on both grids are all in support of the move should the FIA and F1 finally accept Andretti's entry.

“It’s the first [time I’ve] heard about it. But they are more than welcome,” Campos Racing team principal Adrian Campos Jr said to Formula Scout.

“I think they will have difficult times against us. I think that we all think the same. So, yeah, why not?”

Ricci: A great challenge

Colton Herta is likely to be one of Andretti's drivers should it be accepted onto the F1 grid

Trident team boss Giacomo Ricci is also keen to see Andretti enter F2 and F3 to bring another big name to the series'.

“They are more than welcome and it would be nice to have a big name in the series. And I’m sure that it would be a great challenge also for them to join us," h said.

Hitech Grand Prix are also trying to enter F1 in 2026 having lodged their own bid and Oliver Oakes, the team principal, would love to see both teams make it on the F1 grid as well as in the lower categories.

“I should be nice. [Andretti] has said a lot of things in the press in the past few months and weeks," he added. "I would say that he’s always welcome to come and race here, but they have quite a few categories.

"And I think actually, as we know in F2 and F3, it’s a credit to the quality of teams and the job Bruno has done with the championship that a team like that would like to come and race here.”

