Are F1 drivers underpaid? Why Max Verstappen's $70m should be more
Are F1 drivers underpaid? Why Max Verstappen's $70m should be more
Verstappen is worth far more than he is currently paid in F1
Max Verstappen is F1's leading star and one of the biggest names in global sport, not just motorsport.
While the Dutchman hasn't matched Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher on seven world titles, his star power is undeniable.
You don't need to look any further than his NLS antics to see just what having Verstappen on the grid can do for a racing series, and frankly, Formula 1 are underpaying him and his fellow stars of the 2026 championship for their services.
Now I know what you're thinking, are you really lobbying for F1 drivers to make even more (usually tax-free) money than they already do?
Yes. Yes I am. They're F1 drivers, who can blame them for wanting to benefit from Monaco's famous tax breaks? But here's why Verstappen and Co. actually deserve to earn even more than their current pay packages.
READ MORE: McLaren tease F1 Miami Grand Prix upgrades as Mercedes fight ramps up
Verstappen single-handedly keeping Red Bull and F1 afloat
As of 2026, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the highest-paid footballer in history, with his 2023 move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr securing him a reported annual salary of £177m. And that eye-watering figure is before you even take into consideration the sponsorship millions he is sure to be bringing in off the pitch.
It is hardly a controversial statement to say that football is a far less dangerous sport than F1, so why should the likes of Verstappen and Hamilton be paid a fraction of Ronaldo's wages?
That's before we've even had a discussion about legacy and impact on the sport's global reputation. Before Drive to Survive, F1 had Hamilton. The now 41-year-old is on a base salary of $60m with Ferrari this season, which puts him second on the 2026 list of F1's highest earners and $10m less than Verstappen. After two decades in the sport, seven world titles and the immense marketing power that the Brit boasts, that hardly seems proportionate.
Let’s return to Schumacher. The Ferrari icon was earning $30m APY way back in the mid-1990s, and that was in the days of a 16-race calendar. For Verstappen to only be on $70m some 30 years later and be expected to perform at the highest level for 24 scheduled race weekends just simply doesn’t align with today's economy.
For context, a Freddo cost just 10p in 1995, but every economists favourite inflation indicator would now set you back 45p. That's a 350 per cent increase.
Now, I'm hardly saying that Red Bull should cough up 315 million USD for their star driver. However, the fact is that when you take into account the four championships to Verstappen's name, the fiercely loyal fanbase he brings with him, and the 3,456.50 championship points he has earned for both of the energy drink giant's F1 teams since 2015, he should be aiming for at least $100m.
This is made even more evident by the fact that the now 28-year-old was responsible for 74.2 per cent of Red Bull's championship points in 2024, in the same year that saw him win his fourth consecutive drivers' title.
Verstappen has been the face of Red Bull for years now and if we're being honest, Formula 1 as a whole. If Verstappen carries out these threats of retirement, F1 would surely be set to lose a significant chunk of income.
The sport has peaked in recent years due to the meteoric rise of DTS but this begs the question whether the money Liberty Media are bringing in is trickling down to the stars of the show as effectively as it should?
Instead of retiring from F1 altogether before his Red Bull contract is up in 2028, Verstappen should be looking to reset the driver market and set a new precedent for how much F1 teams are expected to pay their top drivers.
He's said he doesn't care about money but for the good of the sport, the Dutchman must activate his release clause this summer and have the other 10 teams on the grid scrambling over one another to snap him up.
What's preventing multi-million salary boost for F1 stars?
Verstappen loves to race, that much is clear. He has maintained that he doesn't compete in F1 purely because of the financial benefits, but perhaps the fact that neither he nor his racing colleagues are paid anywhere near a footballer's salary indicates that the sport has a wider issue where revenue is not growing as it needs to, to support much larger pay packages?
After all, driver salaries are exempt from the F1 cost cap, a crucial detail to consider when asking the question of why drivers are putting their lives on the line for less than $100m to compete in the pinnacle of motorsport.
If we look at US media rights for example, Apple are paying $150m per year to take over ESPN's F1 broadcasting rights across the pond. In contrast, the NFL US rights package is $11bn and could be about to go even further beyond that as renegotiations take place.
So is it conceivable that maybe F1 simply doesn't make enough from TV? Liberty Media have been praised for growing the sport's global presence since bursting onto the scene in 2017, but a quick look at some of the more globally successful sports like Football, both American and International, tells you that there is a positive correlation between an athlete's increasing wage and the success of their sport on the world's stage.
Every year it becomes a discussion that the real money in F1 comes from the constructors' championship, not the drivers' title. So yes, Verstappen may be in it for the thrill of winning, but Red Bull hire him to chase the top financial prize in the team battle.
This highlights that Verstappen, Hamilton and in fact all F1 drivers are employees, yet they aren't being suitably compensated for their work.
How much do F1 drivers earn in 2026?
Here are the base salaries of F1 drivers, as reported by multiple credible sources, excluding any performance-based bonuses, team bonuses, and personal sponsors with brands.
|Driver
|Team
|Base salary
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|$70m
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|$60m
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|$34m
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|$34m
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|$30m
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|$20m
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|$13m
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|$13m
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|$12m
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|$12m
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|$12m
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|$8m
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|$7m
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|$7m
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|$5m
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|$5m
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|$2m
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|$2m
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|$1m
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|$1m
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|<$1m
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|<$1m
READ MORE: Verstappen poised for eye-watering $500m F1 transfer, FOUR teams ready to pounce
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Cadillac announce driver debut at upcoming F1 grand prix
Kelly Piquet questions Verstappen’s Nurburgring commitments
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton relationship addressed by Toto Wolff
F1 champion shares sleep trick that eliminated jet lag
Latest News
Are F1 drivers underpaid? Why Max Verstappen's $70m should be more
- 1 hour ago
McLaren F1 boss responds to Ferrari signing rumours
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian pictures emerge from romantic Malibu date night
- Yesterday 19:03
F1 rival could cause Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari to miss out on FIA upgrades
- Yesterday 17:00
Cadillac announce driver debut at upcoming F1 grand prix
- April 19, 2026 23:59
Kelly Piquet questions Verstappen’s Nurburgring commitments
- April 19, 2026 22:00
Most read
Max Verstappen exit rumours swirl as disgruntled F1 star arrives at rival series
- 9 april
F1 champion shares sleep trick that eliminated jet lag
- 19 april
Two teams blamed for F1’s falling TV audience in 2026
- 2 april
Could Verstappen follow Lambiase? McLaren move talk intensifies
- 15 april
Cadillac announce driver debut at upcoming F1 grand prix
- 19 april
Is a 'Cold War relic' causing Red Bull's disastrous start to the year?
- 7 april