Max Verstappen confirms Nurburgring return over Saudi Grand Prix weekend
Max Verstappen confirms Nurburgring return over Saudi Grand Prix weekend
Max Verstappen has targeted the Nurburgring 24 hour race
Max Verstappen has confirmed that he will return to the Nurburgring in a competitive capacity this month.
The four-time F1 world champion has confirmed that he'll head back to the iconic track on April 18 and 19 for the qualifiers for next month's 24 Hours of the Nurburgring, sharing the car with Austrian Lucas Auer
The German race weekend runs between April 17 and April 19 featuring two distinct four‑hour races on Saturday evening and Sunday.
These events count as the fourth and fifth rounds of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).
Verstappen and Auer will take on the challenge in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO bearing the No 3, with Verstappen Racing’s entry receiving operational support from Winward Racing.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals why he kicked out journalist at Japanese GP
Dress rehearsal
The Dutch star will combine this intensive GT3 program with his regular F1 duties for Red Bull. Joining him and Auer are Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon, who complete an impressive lineup for the endurance classic in May.
READ MORE: Antonelli smashes record as Russell misses out on podium
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