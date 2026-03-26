Lewis Hamilton turns up in $5 MILLION Ferrari for Japanese GP
Lewis Hamilton turns up in $5 MILLION Ferrari for Japanese GP
Fans loved Hamilton's recent appearance in a Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton made a stylish entrance in Tokyo, turning heads with a distinctive outing in a Ferrari F40 ahead of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix weekend.
The previous occasion linking Hamilton with the F40 came during his ceremonial welcome in Maranello, where he posed for an iconic photo outside Enzo Ferrari’s house. An image that has since come to symbolise the beginning of his journey with Ferrari.
Although his first season in red proved challenging, Hamilton has since regained momentum, earning his maiden podium for the team in China. The seven-time champion will aim to achieve a similar result in Japan, but before the on-track action begins, he had other engagements to take care of in Tokyo.
Pictured the weekend prior to the Japanese GP with Kim Kardashian, Hamilton once again set social media alight when he took a Ferrari F40 for a spin in the city.
Hamilton rocks up to Tokyo car meet
Asked last year about the cars he owned, Hamilton said: "I don’t have any cars anymore. I don’t have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars. I’m more into art nowadays.”
"If I was going to get a car, it would be the F40. But that’s a nice piece of art."
Fans loved the cameo from Hamilton, where one fan's on social media summed up the general feeling: "King behavior, no other explanation."
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