Lewis Hamilton fuels Kim Kardashian rumors with latest family outing
Lewis Hamilton fuels Kim Kardashian rumors with latest family outing
Hamilton and Kardashian have been spotted together a number of times
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian continue to spark speculation, with their recent appearances together only adding to the growing buzz around their relationship.
From attending the Super Bowl LX side by side to interacting publicly on social media, the pair have been increasingly visible together, prompting fans to wonder if there is more than just friendship between them.
When questioned about the situation, Hamilton has largely kept things private, with Ted Kravitz reporting that the seven-time champion declined to comment, making it clear he prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.
Hamilton has now been spotted in Japan ahead of this coming weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, along with Kardashian – the two being snapped together out in public by local fans.
Hamilton in Japan early
The pair, with Kardashian's son Saint, were out and about in Tokyo, some 250 miles from the circuit Hamilton has won at five times in his career.
While he probably won't be getting public transport back to Suzuka, he could theoretically jump on the train and cover the distance in two and a half hours – including a change at Nagoya. Pretty handy, that.
Hamilton's five wins at the Japanese Grand Prix are the most of any active driver, despite not having stood on the top step of the podium there since 2018.
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