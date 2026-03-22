close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Mercedes Logo, Generic

Mercedes F1 team announce new team principal role in reshuffle

Mercedes Logo, Generic — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes F1 team announce new team principal role in reshuffle

Mercedes have announced a reshuffle

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Mercedes have confirmed changes to their leadership structure, introducing a new senior position to work alongside team principal Toto Wolff.

The Brackley-based squad revealed that a deputy team principal role has been created, with Bradley Lord set to step into the position.

Lord has been part of the team since 2014 as chief communications officer and took on additional responsibilities as team representative in 2023, occasionally standing in for Wolff during race weekends when the Austrian is not present.

The deputy team principal role has been created to further support Wolff and 'strengthen the organisation at a time of sustained growth'.

In a statement, Wolff said of Lord's appointment to the new role: "With the growth of our team and F1, the scope of our operations and associated responsibilities at a senior level has grown significantly. We have therefore taken this opportunity to put in place a change that has effectively been operating in practice for some time.

"Bradley is a dedicated and long-serving member of our organisation who has played an important part in the team becoming the most successful of the modern era. Aligning our structure in this way ensures our leadership group can focus fully on the areas where they can add the greatest value and is optimised to meet the demands of a rapidly growing sport."

Mercedes' championship pedigree

After four seasons of underperformance, Mercedes look ready to challenge for a world championship title once again on the F1 track.

The 2026 regulations overhaul has allowed the team to get ahead of their competitors, mastering the new power unit rules.

It has meant that their drivers have achieved a 1-2 in both grand prix qualifying sessions this year, and both grands prix, sitting 31 points clear at the top of the constructors' championship.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli look set to be in a battle for the drivers' championship, making it more important than ever that there is a strong team assembled at every race weekend.

Wolff has been known to miss the odd race weekend in recent years, and those responsibilities will now lie at the door of Lord during those weekends, with the Brit being handed this promotion.

Related

F1 Mercedes Bradley Lord

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Ferrari chief John Elkann changes tone on Lewis Hamilton after tense remarks

Ferrari chief John Elkann changes tone on Lewis Hamilton after tense remarks

  • Yesterday 23:00
Ex-Ferrari boss makes team principal comeback after surprise departure

Ex-Ferrari boss makes team principal comeback after surprise departure

  • Yesterday 21:00
Christian Horner’s F1 comeback hopes hit by Adrian Newey decision

Christian Horner’s F1 comeback hopes hit by Adrian Newey decision

  • Yesterday 19:00
'It's not forbidden': Will this F1 star move to Ferrari?

'It's not forbidden': Will this F1 star move to Ferrari?

  • March 20, 2026 21:00
Max Verstappen's series switch made official

Max Verstappen's series switch made official

  • March 20, 2026 19:00
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll breaks silence over team principal change

Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll breaks silence over team principal change

  • March 21, 2026 21:00

Just in

22-3
Ferrari chief John Elkann changes tone on Lewis Hamilton after tense remarks
22-3
Ex-Ferrari boss makes team principal comeback after surprise departure
22-3
Christian Horner’s F1 comeback hopes hit by Adrian Newey decision
21-3
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll breaks silence over team principal change
21-3
F1 champion Max Verstappen battling ‘conflicting’ retirement thoughts
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Ferrari chief John Elkann changes tone on Lewis Hamilton after tense remarks Ferrari

Ferrari chief John Elkann changes tone on Lewis Hamilton after tense remarks

Yesterday 23:00
Ex-Ferrari boss makes team principal comeback after surprise departure Latest F1 News

Ex-Ferrari boss makes team principal comeback after surprise departure

Yesterday 21:00
Christian Horner’s F1 comeback hopes hit by Adrian Newey decision F1 News & Gossip

Christian Horner’s F1 comeback hopes hit by Adrian Newey decision

Yesterday 19:00
Mercedes F1 team announce new team principal role in reshuffle Mercedes

Mercedes F1 team announce new team principal role in reshuffle

Yesterday 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x