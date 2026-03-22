Mercedes F1 team announce new team principal role in reshuffle

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Mercedes have confirmed changes to their leadership structure, introducing a new senior position to work alongside team principal Toto Wolff.

The Brackley-based squad revealed that a deputy team principal role has been created, with Bradley Lord set to step into the position.

Lord has been part of the team since 2014 as chief communications officer and took on additional responsibilities as team representative in 2023, occasionally standing in for Wolff during race weekends when the Austrian is not present.

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The deputy team principal role has been created to further support Wolff and 'strengthen the organisation at a time of sustained growth'.

In a statement, Wolff said of Lord's appointment to the new role: "With the growth of our team and F1, the scope of our operations and associated responsibilities at a senior level has grown significantly. We have therefore taken this opportunity to put in place a change that has effectively been operating in practice for some time.

"Bradley is a dedicated and long-serving member of our organisation who has played an important part in the team becoming the most successful of the modern era. Aligning our structure in this way ensures our leadership group can focus fully on the areas where they can add the greatest value and is optimised to meet the demands of a rapidly growing sport."

Mercedes' championship pedigree

After four seasons of underperformance, Mercedes look ready to challenge for a world championship title once again on the F1 track.

The 2026 regulations overhaul has allowed the team to get ahead of their competitors, mastering the new power unit rules.

It has meant that their drivers have achieved a 1-2 in both grand prix qualifying sessions this year, and both grands prix, sitting 31 points clear at the top of the constructors' championship.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli look set to be in a battle for the drivers' championship, making it more important than ever that there is a strong team assembled at every race weekend.

Wolff has been known to miss the odd race weekend in recent years, and those responsibilities will now lie at the door of Lord during those weekends, with the Brit being handed this promotion.

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