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Toto Wolff is pictured in front of a smiling Lewis Hamilton in a picture composite

Epic Mercedes reunion featuring Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff revealed after Chinese GP

Toto Wolff is pictured in front of a smiling Lewis Hamilton in a picture composite — Photo: © IMAGO

Epic Mercedes reunion featuring Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff revealed after Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff and Valtteri Bottas have been spotted together once more

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been pictured in a reunion with some of his former Mercedes colleagues, including Toto Wolff.

Hamilton secured his first ever Grand Prix podium in Ferrari red last weekend at the Chinese Grand Prix, and stood up on the podium alongside George Russell and race winner Kimi Antonelli.

Having previously achieved six world championship titles in a 12-season period between 2013-2024 at Mercedes, Hamilton completed his first season as a Ferrari driver last year.

Current Mercedes team principal Wolff was present for all of those titles won by Hamilton, and the pair have maintained a good relationship even though Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver.

And, following the race in Shanghai in which Mercedes achieved a one-two finish, Hamilton hitched a ride home with Wolff and current Mercedes driver George Russell.

Mercedes legends assemble

Between them, Hamilton, Russell and Bottas have claimed 100 grand prix victories for Mercedes, with Nico Rosberg and now Kimi Antonelli the only other two drivers who have contributed to Mercedes' race victory tally since they became a works team in 2010.

19-year-old Antonelli will surely add a lot more to that tally in the coming years, after the young Italian claimed a first grand prix victory of his career in China, ahead of Russell and Hamilton.

Bottas, meanwhile, is now 36 years of age, and left a role as Mercedes' reserve driver at the end of last year in order to make his full-time return to the grid with Cadillac.

The early signs are that Bottas is going to face an immense struggle to add to his tally of 10 career race victories with Cadillac, as the new team lag at the back of the grid in the early stages of 2026.

Wolff, Russell and Antonelli, however, look set for a championship challenge this year, having claimed one-two finishes in both grands prix of the 2026 season so far.

F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes George Russell Toto Wolff

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