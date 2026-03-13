close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Martin Brundle in 2023

Martin Brundle reveals the 'crazy situation' F1 must end in 2026

Martin Brundle in 2023 — Photo: © IMAGO

Martin Brundle reveals the 'crazy situation' F1 must end in 2026

Brundle gave a very measured take on the new regulations

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Martin Brundle has been one of the more positive media voices when it comes to F1's controversial new regulations in 2026, but even he admits there is one "crazy situation" which just has to stop.

The new regs swept into the sport at Albert Park over the weekend as the Australian Grand Prix got the season under way in Melbourne.

While the racing, in particular for casual fans, was exciting at times, it was also criticised as artificial by many more experienced voices. Including the drivers, notably four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Brundle says he enjoyed the spectacle Down Under, and he is confident that this new era will, eventually, be a success. But there is one thing he cannot condone.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Oscars decision

'Super clipping' must go

"I know there are several suggestions from teams, some along the lines of reducing the kinetic motor output, meaning you can deploy less battery power but for longer, and not having the crazy situation where cars are slowing down towards the end of straights with drivers actually downshifting while still flat out. That's called 'super clipping'... you'll probably not want to know!"

Brundle, former F1 star that he is, is perfectly placed to assess the struggle facing the drivers in 2026 as they try to get to grips with their 'new job'. He says it gives them a challenge which is often fun to watch.

"Despite three largely successful pre-season tests, it's clear that teams and drivers alike remain at the bottom of a steep learning curve as to how to generate and maintain lap speed and consistency, especially given the complexities of the combined electrical and engine propulsion now available, and not least how to recharge a relatively small battery on the fly.

"In the right places the cars look a real challenge to master, which I find enjoyable to watch as the drivers grapple with them on corner exits. But despite being a 100-per-cent dry event in Melbourne, we saw three big and difficult-to-understand crashes for Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri."

What makes Brundle 'grimace' in 2026

It is not all positive though, as Brundle admits the new cars in 2026, now so reliant on battery power, will be a complete nightmare in certain conditions.

"I grimace at the thought of controlling these cars on a wet day at - say - Monaco, or a Safety Car restart on a damp cold track on slicks," he reasoned.

"The power delivery is clearly too unsophisticated and unpredictable right now, but it will improve quickly with some proactive mind sets."

Shanghai poses a different test

Now, with Melbourne in the rear view mirror, the show moves on to the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend. And the Shanghai International Circuit will pose one very specific test for the new cars.

"Given all we have learned in Oz I would expect the cars to function a step better in a few days time in China, but that massively long back straight is going to cause some energy problems and complaints. Let's hope there's a stiff tail wind."

READ MORE: F1 star blasts Red Bull rival in furious ‘that guy f**** sucks’ outburst

Related

Australian Grand Prix 2026 regulations Sky Sports Martin Brundle Chinese Grand Prix

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Max Verstappen 'ditched his sim for Mario Kart' as new F1 regs hit hard

Max Verstappen 'ditched his sim for Mario Kart' as new F1 regs hit hard

  • Yesterday 16:00
Hamilton and Ferrari go full ‘Macarena’ at F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Hamilton and Ferrari go full ‘Macarena’ at F1 Chinese Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 15:00
Fernando Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues

Fernando Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues

  • Yesterday 14:00
Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari F1 boost as radical 'Macarena' called for

Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari F1 boost as radical 'Macarena' called for

  • March 10, 2026 21:00
Daniel Ricciardo makes heartbreaking F1 admission: 'What do I do now?'

Daniel Ricciardo makes heartbreaking F1 admission: 'What do I do now?'

  • Yesterday 23:59
Powerhouse Chinese car brand 'exploring' bid to become 12th F1 team

Powerhouse Chinese car brand 'exploring' bid to become 12th F1 team

  • Yesterday 19:00

Just in

09:36
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen slow, George Russell fast, Lando Norris back!
05:56
F1 Results Today: Mercedes dominant again at Chinese Grand Prix as Ferrari slip back
12-3
Daniel Ricciardo makes heartbreaking F1 admission: 'What do I do now?'
12-3
Powerhouse Chinese car brand 'exploring' bid to become 12th F1 team
12-3
Max Verstappen announces epic Apple TV race
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Apple TV claims huge US numbers boost thanks to new F1 deal F1 on TV

Apple TV claims huge US numbers boost thanks to new F1 deal

Yesterday 13:04
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied Australian Grand Prix

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

March 9, 2026 00:30
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE F1 on TV

F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE

March 9, 2026 00:21
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth Australian Grand Prix

F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth

March 8, 2026 16:20
Ontdek het op Google Play
x