close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Christian Horner, Toto Wolff

Christian Horner could be denied F1 return by Toto Wolff

Christian Horner, Toto Wolff — Photo: © IMAGO

Christian Horner could be denied F1 return by Toto Wolff

Mercedes reportedly are looking to purchase a stake in a rival team

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Christian Horner’s potential route back into Formula 1 could face a major obstacle after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reportedly emerged as an unexpected contender to buy a stake in the Alpine team.

Horner has recently been linked with purchasing the 24 per cent share in Alpine currently owned by Otro Capital. Earlier this year, team executive Flavio Briatore confirmed that discussions were taking place regarding a possible sale of the stake.

However, The Telegraph reports that Wolff has now entered the picture, claiming the Mercedes team principal is heading a rival bid to acquire the same shareholding that Horner has been eyeing.

Alongside confirming Horner's interest in Alpine, Briatore also added that 'a few groups' were also curious about the stake, but did not confirm whether Mercedes were one of these parties.

Otro Capital declined to comment on the potential purchase, and a Mercedes spokesperson said: "Mercedes is a key strategic partner of Alpine and we are being kept apprised of the latest developments."

"Any discussions are not a matter for the team, they’re between the stakeholders and parties expressing an interest. The primary focus is the immediate task at hand which is the start of the racing season and seeing a sustained recovery of performance on track."

What does Mercedes interest mean for Horner?

Mercedes will supply Alpine with their engines until at least the end of 2030, and while the Renault Group would continue to own 76 per cent of Alpine, Mercedes could perhaps use their engine relationship as leverage against a Horner deal.

Greater synergy between Mercedes and Alpine also opens the door to the question: Could Alpine become Mercedes' sister team?

Red Bull's purchase of Minardi in 2005 saw the birth of their junior team Toro Rosso, which has since been rebranded Alpha Tauri and now Racing Bulls. Are Mercedes about to embark on a similar path?

Even if Alpine didn't become a Mercedes junior team, as partial owners, their relationship could be deemed a conflict of interest, particularly to squads such as McLaren and Ferrari who don't have a similar relationship with rival teams.

Zak Brown for example, has been open about his concern over the connection between Red Bull and Racing Bulls, claiming it compromises sporting fairness.

Either way, Mercedes interest means that Horner's return to the F1 grid may be harder fought than originally anticipated.

Related

Mercedes Christian Horner Toto Wolff Alpine

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Lewis Hamilton confirms Oscars decision as F1 movie bids for glory

Lewis Hamilton confirms Oscars decision as F1 movie bids for glory

  • Yesterday 23:45
F1 star blasts Red Bull rival in furious ‘that guy f**** sucks’ outburst

F1 star blasts Red Bull rival in furious ‘that guy f**** sucks’ outburst

  • Yesterday 23:00
Aston Martin team 'on their knees' as Newey opens up on Alonso pain

Aston Martin team 'on their knees' as Newey opens up on Alonso pain

  • Yesterday 22:35
Max Verstappen blasts fellow driver over leaked private information

Max Verstappen blasts fellow driver over leaked private information

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 star 'saved rival's life' with incredible Australian Grand Prix move

F1 star 'saved rival's life' with incredible Australian Grand Prix move

  • March 10, 2026 23:00
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • March 9, 2026 00:30

Just in

11-3
Lewis Hamilton confirms Oscars decision as F1 movie bids for glory
11-3
F1 star blasts Red Bull rival in furious ‘that guy f**** sucks’ outburst
11-3
Aston Martin team 'on their knees' as Newey opens up on Alonso pain
11-3
Max Verstappen blasts fellow driver over leaked private information
11-3
Jos Verstappen gives direct answer to GPFans' call over controversial new F1 engines
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied Australian Grand Prix

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

March 9, 2026 00:30
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE F1 on TV

F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE

March 9, 2026 00:21
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth Australian Grand Prix

F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth

March 8, 2026 16:20
F1 2026 Schedule: All 24 grands prix and where the races will be shown on TV Formula 1

F1 2026 Schedule: All 24 grands prix and where the races will be shown on TV

March 1, 2026 21:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x