Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian at the Australian Grand Prix? Sky F1 star ramps up speculation

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian — Photo: © IMAGO

Kim Kardashian at the Australian Grand Prix? Sky F1 star ramps up speculation

The paddock awaits, will the reality TV megastar rock up in Australia?

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

It is the big question swirling around F1 this weekend - will Kim Kardashian take her rumoured romance with Lewis Hamilton to the next level by rocking up at the season-opening 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix?

There will be much focus on the grid at Albert Park, and the Ferrari garage, with speculation rampant that the 45-year-old Skims founder could well be on hand.

It was right at the end of January that the bombshell dropped that Kardashian and seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton had spent a weekend together at a luxury Cotswolds retreat.

Since then we have had further reports of meetings in Paris and Arizona as well as the pair ‘going public’ for the first time as they watched Super Bowl LX together in San Francisco.

Welcome to 2026 and a 'Hamildashian' world, and things could be about to get even wilder.

Sky Sports F1 insider asks big Kim x Lewis question

And Sky Sports F1 insider Ted Kravitz raised the possibility of a very special celebrity appearance on Sunday, only to be scolded by his colleagues.

Kravitz, speaking on the channel’s ‘Paddock Uncut’ show, reacted to Rachel Brookes speaking about Hamilton’s more positive persona in 2025, compared to the miserable days of his first year at Ferrari in 2025.

He said: “Maybe happiness in his personal life? When’s she [Kardashian] gonna come, when’s she gonna come? The Kardashian private jet, do we know the registration?

“Can you imagine when Kim K comes into the paddock?”

The response from Brookes was short and sweet, telling Kravitz to “stop fishing”.

Star power - why Kim K in Melbourne makes so much sense

We will find out soon enough whether Kardashian will be on site in Melbourne on Sunday, and the star power and media value of such an appearance would be truly staggering for the sport.

F1 is now a huge deal, and it is entering a new era in the US with Apple TV, which just made the F1 movie produced by none other than Hamilton. And this is the first race of the new 2026 season and a new era of sporting regulations.

As for timings, pretty much ideal for the US market. The countdown to the start in Australia will start at 10pm EST (7pm PST) on Saturday, basically primetime.

In short, the publicity and promotional value of Kim deciding now is the right time to appear in an F1 paddock, would be absolutely insane.

Time to get the popcorn.

