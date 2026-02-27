Drive to Survive reveals all on George Russell with sex toys and how to 'pleasure a woman'

Change your timezone:

George Russell, sex toys and “how to pleasure a woman” — not exactly the combination most fans expected to encounter when tuning into Formula 1’s glitziest behind-the-scenes series.

The latest season of Drive to Survive drops on Friday, February 27, and while anticipation has been high, the overall package feels slightly underwhelming compared to previous editions.

There are still standout moments. The episode covering Christian Horner’s firing from Red Bull Racing delivers genuine intrigue, and any deep dive into the mindset of Flavio Briatore is rarely dull — but beyond those highlights, the drama doesn’t quite hit the same heights.

Those bits apart though, there are precious few really quotable/memeworthy segments. But when there are, it is generally Russell providing them.

George Russell is NSFW on DtS

Russell gets off to a fast start in terms of awkward moments when he chats about his skincare routine while shaving in front of a mirror. It’s then that he unloads with this:

“Carmen [Mundt, George’s girlfriend] and I have been playing around with making skincare products. Pretty good, the first batch smelled like semen." Er, okay George.

Russell’s one-man mission to leave viewers’ jaws on the floor does not stop there though, and he tops that moment later in the show - in an episode fittingly titled ‘What Happens In Vegas’.

The man from King’s Lynn in Norfolk is sat in the Mercedes motorhome with other Mercedes staff, when team principal Toto Wolff arrives. Their dialogue goes like this:

Russell: “Did you experiment last night?”

Wolff: “I didn’t look at it.”

Russell: “Oh, you’re kidding me.”

Wolff: “He found some sex erotic kit in the hotel with the Maltesers, no?”

Russell: “I was curious, I obviously know what pleasures a woman, like you know, it’s pretty obvious. But when there’s a pleasure kit for a man, I was like ‘I need to check this out’.”

Mercedes staff member: “Did you open it?”

Russell: “Of course I opened it.”

Those were undoubtedly the biggest Partridge moments which stopped us in our tracks, but Russell did also deliver some interesting F1 analysis. Notably his take on the Verstappens - Max and Jos.

Season 8 of Drive to Survive is OUT today (Friday February 27) and you can stream all eight episodes free of charge if you are an existing subscriber.

