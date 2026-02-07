Ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner used F1 WAG Geri Halliwell to poach rival star

Change your timezone:

Axed Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has finally broken his silence after his exit from the sport last summer, and in doing so, has revealed an unusual story about his wife Geri Halliwell.

Former Team Principal Horner was the man who headed up Red Bull's new power unit project in its infancy, and took it almost to completion before his shock sacking in July 2025.

But if Red Bull’s first in-house power unit goes on to dominate the F1 field in 2026, then his wife Halliwell should take at least some of the credit for it.

In a few short years, Red Bull F1 team - partnering with Ford - have gone from an empty shed to a massive operation producing their own engines to start a new era of sweeping regulation change in the sport.

Horner and Red Bull hired several hundred people to staff the massive undertaking, plenty of them from bitter rivals Mercedes.

And now, in a story which is likely to make Mercedes boss Toto Wolff cry, Horner has revealed how one of those signings went down. With the key ingredient being his ‘Spice Girl’ wife Geri.

'How Ginger Spice', a guitar and Iranian love songs lured Mercedes star

Horner told the Christian O’Connell Show: “I remember during some of the COVID period, I was interviewing people for the new engine project that’s running in the back of the Red Bull car that debuted last week.

“Anyway he said ‘I’m a musician’ and she said ‘what do you do?’ and he said ‘I play the guitar’. So she turned up five minutes later with a guitar and said ‘play to me’.

“So this guy, who has come for a job interview, ended up signing Iranian love songs - Geri is listening to him sing - and sure enough, he signed from Mercedes the next day.”

The story provided a terrific insight to the relationship Horner and Halliwell have, and the 52-year-old former Red Bull supremo spoke in depth about the dynamic at home.

At home with Christian Horner & Spice Girl wife Geri Halliwell

“At home I’m just Christian, she’s just Geri. We’re husband and wife and of course she’s always right. We have a great relationship - she’s been my biggest supporter.

“But she’ll also call you out if she thinks something’s not right. She’s the first tell me: ‘look, a pat on the back is six inches from a kick up the arse’.

“She’s been phenomenal. At home she’s definitely the boss.”

Horner also said Geri was a great sounding board and help during his time at Red Bull, revealing: “She’s fantastic in that respect. The person you share the most with is your partner - what you take home, you share.”

F1 return on the cards for ex-Red Bull boss?

Horner is expected to return to F1 in the near future, with several teams being linked. But he has been at pains to point out that the opportunity has to be right. It appears any return will not be as a Team Principal - but likely a bigger role with a stake in the operation.

Before that, Christian will be in Australia ahead of the season-opening 2026 Grand Prix, which kicks off at 11pm ET on March 8, as he embarks on a series of speaking engagements in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

