Ford returns to F1 after 22 years, boss declares “unfinished business”

Change your timezone:

Red Bull’s new partnership with Ford marks the American manufacturer’s return to Formula 1 after a 22-year absence, with team boss Will Ford declaring that the company has “unfinished business” in the sport.

Ford Racing and Red Bull unveiled their 2026 car at Detroit’s Central Michigan train station on Thursday night, signaling a new era as a full power unit manufacturer in Formula 1.

The U.S. automotive giant last competed in F1 in 2004 under the Jaguar name, finishing seventh in the Constructors’ Championship before the team was sold to Red Bull.

Now, the Ford name returns to a team with eight drivers' titles, six constructors' and the expertise of Max Verstappen leading them into their next chapter, and Ford's pride in the new project is palpable.

Will Ford: We have unfinished business in F1

"One hundred and twenty-five years ago, my great-great-grandfather, Henry Ford, stepped into a car he called "Sweepstakes." He wasn’t a professional racer, and he wasn’t a favourite to win," he wrote on the Ford website.

"He was a man with his back against the wall. That October day in 1901, his victory on the Grosse Pointe dirt track didn’t just win him a trophy — it secured the investment that allowed Ford Motor Company to exist.

"At Ford, we weren't just inspired by racing. We were born from it. That is why the air at Ford Racing feels different right now. After a 22-year absence, we are returning to the pinnacle of motorsport. Twenty-two years is too long. As we prepare for the Australian Grand Prix in March 2026, we are returning to our identity.

"When I first saw the new liveries for Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, I didn’t see a marketing asset. I saw my family’s name back on a global stage where we have unfinished business."

Ford then concluded his motivational message with: "We at Ford aren't only in F1 to collect trophies. We are there to engineer more capable Ford vehicles.

"I’ve felt the electricity in our hallways. Our employees aren't spectators — they are part of this mission. They know that when those cars take to the grid in Melbourne, they carry the legacy of 1901 and the future of our company.

"We are optimistic, but we aren't naive. The competition is fierce, and we respect the challenge. In racing, you win and lose with equal grace, but you never stop pushing."

Related