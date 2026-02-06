Why Daniel Ricciardo was never an F1 world champion - Christian Horner

Change your timezone:

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has suggested that Daniel Ricciardo had the potential to become a Formula 1 world champion - on one condition.

Ricciardo competed with Red Bull from 2014 to 2018 under Horner’s leadership, during which time the Australian established himself as one of the most popular figures in the sport.

During his stint with the team, Ricciardo secured seven of his eight career grand prix wins, including three victories in 2014, a season he ended third in the drivers’ standings.

Ricciardo is also the only former team-mate of Max Verstappen's to have beaten the four-time world champion over the course of a full season, defeating Verstappen in the 2017 season.

Having become frustrated at his inability to become Red Bull's 'number one' driver alongside Verstappen, Ricciardo opted to leave the Red Bull family at the end of 2018, instead signing for Renault, who were an ambitious outfit at the time.

Following some poor performance compared to team-mate Lando Norris, Ricciardo was axed by McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, and ended up back within the Red Bull family.

Ricciardo was axed for the second time in under two years in 2024, however, by Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls, and the Aussie fan favourite opted to retire from F1.

Now, his former boss has issued a glowing reference of the Australian's character, even stating that he could have been world champion if Red Bull had been more competitive between 2014-2018.

"Daniel’s just a great guy - he lights up a room when he walks in," Horner told the Christian O'Connell show. "He’s a big personality, he’s got a big heart, a very sensitive guy. I just clicked with him and he was a wonderful driver.

"Unfortunately at the time where he was at his peak, we didn’t have the most competitive car on the grid. I think if we had, he could have been a world champion.

"I think the sport misses Daniel - that smile - he’s a great singer as well. I always had a party after the Silverstone race and his rendition of Wagon Wheel was legendary. In fact I made him sing it at a Christmas party once, which he never forgave me for. Just a big personality, a lot of charisma."

What is Ricciardo up to now?

Ricciardo is now a global ambassador for Ford Racing, although he has expressly said that his role is not involved with Ford's partnership with his former F1 team from 2026.

Since becoming Ford Racing ambassador back in September, Ricciardo has thrown himself into many events across the racing calendar.

Ricciardo recently got back behind the wheel of a Ford Raptor at the 2025 Raptor Rally, vlogging the event with Ford and taking to Lake Havasu in the Raptor.

He has regularly been seen across their social channels and at various events, with F1 fans hoping this will lead to a reunion with the Red Bull team in the paddock at a grand prix weekend in 2026.

Ricciardo also recently reunited with former team-mate Verstappen, in a video appearance for Ford's social media channels.

