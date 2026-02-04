F1 source names scenario that could force Lewis Hamilton out of Ferrari

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton’s prospects of walking away from Ferrari in 2026 have been weighed up by an F1 insider, with one clear condition identified as decisive.

The seven-time world champion is heading into a full reset next season, with sweeping regulation changes, an all-new car, a different race engineer and a reshaped management structure all part of Ferrari’s effort to put the 41-year-old back at the front of the grid.

The SF-26 will be the first Ferrari designed with Hamilton’s feedback embedded from the outset, raising hopes of a genuine title challenge — but the insider suggests that whether the car delivers on that promise could ultimately determine how long Hamilton’s Ferrari chapter lasts.

Not only was Ferrari's performance an issue in 2025, but so too was Hamilton's own pace, particularly in comparison to seven-time podium sitter (total in 2025) and team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Nevertheless, Hamilton has returned to F1 with positive outlook and set the fastest time of the Barcelona shakedown, admitting the feeling in the car was better than last year and he was having 'fun' again.

Will Hamilton leave F1 in 2026?

F1 photographer and insider Kym Illman recently discussed Hamilton's future, and suggested that if he is in the midfield again this year, he could part ways with Ferrari.

"Lewis Hamilton. He struggled last year,” Illman said on his YouTube channel.

“Now he does get a new race engineer this year and I’m not sure how much difference a race engineer makes. I think Lewis is in for another year like last.

“If we get two-thirds of the way through the year and Lewis has had another shocker like he had last year, it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see Ferrari and Lewis part company.

“I just can’t see Lewis going 30-plus races running around in the midfield.”

