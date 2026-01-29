Aston Martin confirm completed driver lineup
Aston Martin have finalised their driver lineup for the 2026 season, with the extending of the contracts of reserve stars.
Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have long been confirmed to be the drivers in the full-time seats with the Silverstone-based outfit, but there were some questions surrounding their reserve driver lineup.
Now it's been confirmed that Jak Crawford will act as their third driver, while it has been announced that Stoffel Vandoorne will remain at the team as their simulator, test and reserve driver in 2026.
Vandoorne first joined Aston Martin in 2023 as a reserve and simulator driver, and has driven their F1 machinery in multiple tests over the past three years.
Following his F1 axe at the end of the 2018 season, Vandoorne turned his attention to Formula E where he won the title in 2021-22, but in 2026 finds himself without a full-time seat and instead will act as a Jaguar reserve.
Start to F1 testing delayed for Aston Martin
Over the five days of testing, each team are permitted to test for three days, but Aston Martin will only take part in two, confirming in a statement that they will be in Barcelona later in the week.
“The AMR26 will be in Barcelona later this week for its shakedown,” the team wrote in a social media post.
“Our intention is to run Thursday and Friday.”
