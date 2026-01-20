2026 F1 safety car changes revealed amid Aston Martin announcement

Change your timezone:

Aston Martin have released a statement revealing that they will not be renewing their contract with F1 to supply safety and medical cars.

Since 2021, Aston Martin and Mercedes have both shared the responsibility of providing the sport with both safety cars and medical cars, with Aston Martin supplying one of their Vantage cars - later an improved Vantage S - and Mercedes providing F1 with a Mercedes AMG GT Black Series.

However, from 2026, only Mercedes cars will be used as safety and medical vehicles, with Aston Martin stepping back from its involvement.

An official statement read: "Aston Martin’s agreement with Formula 1 to provide the official FIA safety and medical car concluded at the end of the 2025 season.

"Having amplified the brand’s return to F1, we are grateful for the association and success of holding this critical role on the grid for the past five years."

2026 F1 car regulation changes

Of course, it's not just the safety car that will look slightly different during the 2026 season.

F1 cars are having a complete revamp when it comes to their aerodynamic design, while the wholesale regulation changes also see power units having a much greater emphasis on electrical energy.

Cars will be lighter by 30kg in 2026, the wheelbase will be reduced by 20cm and the car width will be reduced by 10cm.

The maximum floor width will also be reduced by 15cm, while the width of the front tyres will be decreased by 2.5cm and the rears by 3cm

F1 front wings will be 10cm narrower and will feature a two element active flap. The rear wing will then have a three element flap and the lower beam wing has been removed.

The removal of this is key, to ensure that a following car will encounter less turbulence or 'dirty air', a major impediment to overtaking during the 2025 season. There is also 'active aerodynamics' on the new cars, with two modes, straight mode and corner mode.

Straight mode is when the front and rear wing flaps open to reduce overall drag and increases top speed, which will be made available to all drivers.

Corner mode takes place at the corners, where the front and rear wing flaps close which increases downforce and therefore cornering speeds.

