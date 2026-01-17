Red Bull boss bracing for tough start at Australian Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has acknowledged that the squad is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge it faces heading into the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The Milton Keynes-based team will begin a new chapter next year by producing its own power unit in partnership with Ford, marking a major shift in how Red Bull operates.

For the first time, Red Bull will enter Formula 1 as a full works manufacturer, joining established engine producers such as Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda, and newcomers Audi.

Now, Mekies has said that he expects there to be 'struggles' in the first few months of the season, as the team try to balance getting their power unit spot on with the implementation of new car design regulations too.

2026 sees a major reset of the regulations in F1, and teams are working hard to try and be the ones to master the rules reset and get ahead of their rivals.

"We are not naive. We know it’s going to be a fair amount of struggles, a fair amount of headaches and sleepless nights, but that’s exactly what we are here for. We have the confidence of having put together an amazing group of people, an amazing group of partners, and we will go through the struggles.

"We will eventually come out on top. Bear with us in the first few months, and I think these initial difficulties will be a good reminder of how much we went through to eventually get on top."

Can Red Bull challenge for the 2026 championship?

Based off Mekies' quotes, it seems as though a Red Bull championship tilt in 2026 is going to be a stretch. But, they have Max Verstappen.

Red Bull started slowly compared to McLaren in 2025, but Verstappen still chipped away at the podium positions and race victories, eventually finishing within just two points of champion Lando Norris in the end.

If indeed there is pain for Red Bull in the early weeks, Verstappen will just need to keep maximising the results, knowing that opportunities could present themselves to him later in the season.

As it stands, it's Mercedes who are rumoured to be best placed to master the new regulations, although Red Bull powertrains director Ben Hodgkinson recently alleged that those rumours were spread by Mercedes themselves.

Time will tell as to which teams are going to be in the title fight, but if Red Bull do struggle, then don't be surprised if rumours of a Verstappen team switch for 2027 start to circle the paddock.

Related