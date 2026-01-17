Verstappen completes Mercedes test shortly before Red Bull reveal

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen’s busy Formula 1 offseason reportedly included a short trip to Portimão, where he was seen taking part in a test outing with Mercedes machinery.

The grid enjoyed only a brief winter break before preparations for the major 2026 regulation overhaul ramped up again. Red Bull has already begun that process, unveiling its new livery as teams shift focus toward the next era of the sport.

On-track action resumes quickly, with the first official F1 test scheduled for January 26 in Barcelona. After a short pause, teams will then head to the Bahrain International Circuit for two separate three-day preseason tests in February.

Prior to Red Bull's Detroit launch, Verstappen was spotted elsewhere in Europe, testing behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 car at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao.

Social media car reviewer, Ivo Matczak shared a video of the Red Bull branded GT3 car hurtling down the main straight, and, on closer inspection from a picture in the garage, featured Verstappen's number three on the side.

Verstappen even posed for a picture with Matczak, who wrote: "What a day! Finally had the chance to meet my long-time idol. Many people have been saying he's not kind, but he doesn't deserve any of it, whoever says he is, must have met a different Max, because this one is incredibly nice."

Verstappen's 2026 GT plans

Last year it was announced that Verstappen's sportscar team Verstappen Racing, had signed a multi-year deal with Mercedes-AMG from 2026, despite making his GT3 race debut with Ferrari.

Not long after the conclusion of the 2025 season, Verstappen took to the Estoril circuit in Portugal behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 from 2 Seas Motorsport, prompting conversation over his endurance racing plans for 2026.

Question marks remain over whether Verstappen will be able to compete at this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours, with all three NLS preparatory races and the 24-hour qualifiers clashing with the F1 schedule.

Verstappen has also cited the new cars in 2026 as a potential barrier to participation, where he will need to focus his attention and adjust to the new regulations.

Nevertheless, Verstappen remains committed to his GT project, announcing bigger intentions for his team in 2026. Last year, Verstappen entered his team — fielding Thierry Vermeulen, Harry King, and Chris Lulham — into the GT World Challenge Europe Gold Cup.

Now, the four-time world champion wants his team to compete in the pro car level of the championship, claiming his project was getting 'bigger and better'.

Related