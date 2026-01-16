How Max Verstappen convinced Daniel Ricciardo to give up F1 number

Change your timezone:

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has suggested that he had to buy Daniel Ricciardo 'a couple drinks' for the Aussie to let his former team-mate use his old racing number.

Verstappen has changed race numbers for 2026, after being forced to give up his number one due to the fact he is no longer world champion.

However, Verstappen opted not to go back to the 33 that he used before he was champion.

Instead, he picked Ricciardo's old number three, a number that Verstappen had wanted to use in his early days of F1, but couldn't because his former Red Bull team-mate was using it.

Now, even though Ricciardo is retired and will not be returning to the F1 grid, Verstappen has revealed that he had to twist the Australian's arm to let him use the number three for 2026.

Why has Verstappen chosen the number three?

Verstappen has been wanting to use Ricciardo's number three for quite some time, but why?

Speaking in an end of season interview with Viaplay, Verstappen revealed the reason for the number three: "My favourite number has always been three, besides one. Daniel Ricciardo always had it but we're allowed to switch now. 33 was always fine but I think one three is prettier than two threes.

"I always said it was for double luck but I already had that in F1 so we don't really need to think about that anymore.''

Either way, whether he chose 33 or three for 2026, the main aim for Verstappen will be to be able to use the number one again in 2027, with the Dutchman desperate to win back his championship crown from Norris.

A lot will depend on how his Red Bull team fare with the wholesale new regulation changes coming to F1 this year, however.

READ MORE: How worried is Red Bull about Max Verstappen’s exit clause? Boss responds

Related