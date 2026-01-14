Let's turn F1 into NASCAR and steal Lando Norris' title

Change your timezone:

It’s 2026. It’s the middle of the week. Let’s change Formula 1.

If it wasn’t obvious already, the Formula 1 off-season has reached the stage where there’s very little left to talk about. We’re reduced to dissecting blurry photos from private test sessions, teams unveiling liveries that will never actually appear on track, and worst of all, listening to whatever Peter Windsor is saying.

So now feels like the perfect moment for the sports journalism equivalent of a cheap break to top up our tan. Conveniently, NASCAR have just shaken up their championship format this week, giving us something new to focus on.

As you can read all about at our new site Oval Insider [shameless plug over, revert to normal business], the new hotness is ‘The Chase’ (Bradley Walsh isn’t involved, sorry), squeezing the best drivers in the first 26 races into a mini-competition of their own for the last ten events of the season. Everyone still runs, everyone still tries to win, but it’s the points of those elite few at the top that really, really matter.

The points don’t quite completely reset for the Chase, but it does close things up. Whoever finished the first 26 races with the most points gets a 25-point advantage (55 points for a race win) over the second driver, who gets ten points over the third driver, and then it jumps down in five-point increments.

F1’s always looking for ways to shake things up (nine points for a win! Ten points for a win! Only your best nine results count! Now it’s 25 points for a win and we give points to half the grid!) and Americanise, we it felt right to rescore the 2025 season in this new NASCAR style.

A couple of quick caveats – this is being adapted proportionally. The NASCAR season is 50% longer than its F1 equivalent, so the Chase is coming down to seven races. It would be insane to keep 16 cars qualifying since the F1 field was only 20 cars deep last year, so pro-rating that to take into account the 36-team (ish) NASCAR field gives us: Nine F1 drivers fighting for the title over the final seven races.

Those points gaps built in? They’re based on a system of 55 points for a win rather than 25, so we’re going to roughly half them. 25 points becomes 13 points (rounding up, executive decision), 10 points becomes 5 points, 5 points becomes 3 points.

End of the nerd bit

That gives us the following standings going into F1’s Chase:

Pre-Chase Championship Standings Position Driver Points 1 Oscar Piastri 36 2 Lando Norris 23 3 Max Verstappen 18 4 George Russell 15 5 Charles Leclerc 12 6 Lewis Hamilton 9 7 Kimi Antonelli 6 8 Alex Albon 3 9 Isack Hadjar 0

After the first race of the Chase, the Singapore Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri’s lead has shrunk to just eight points...over race winner George Russell, who’s knocked Lando Norris back into third. That race was weird!

You might remember Austin for the sprint race in which the Maccas crashed into each other! In this timeline, it’ll be remembered as the race where Max Verstappen leapfrogged both of them and Russell to take the championship lead, with the trio behind him separated by just three points.

Isack Hadjar is yet to score a point in the Chase, which feels sad.

There's a lot of text in this piece, so here's a picture of some drivers and bananas

Fast-forwarding a bit, we come into the last three races of the season with Norris at the top of the standings, leading Verstappen by ten points and third-placed Russell by 35. Yes, that’s Russell in third, do not adjust your monitors, Piastri is a further point back in fourth. At least it can’t get any worse for him in Vegas!

[Reader, it got worse for him in Vegas]

If you remember how the end of the season went, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Max Verstappen romps to the title by 37 points over Lando Norris. However, the two of them aren’t joined on the podium by the second McLaren.

So disastrous was Piastri’s second half of the season that despite his clearly superior car, he forfeited his built-in 21 point lead to George Russell as early as Interlagos. The disqualification in Vegas was the final nail in the coffin, and not even the Brit finishing sixth and fifth respectively in the final two races could see him knocked out of third spot.

Lower down the field, Kimi Antonelli absolutely smokes Lewis Hamilton to jump up to sixth and split the Ferraris, while Alex Albon failing to pick up points in a single grand prix (three at the sprint in Austin) means he slides down to ninth, behind Isack Hadjar.

Your final F1 2025 Chase results, with new champion Max Verstappen, are as follows...

Post-Chase Championship Standings Position Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen 184 2 Lando Norris 147 3 George Russell 125 4 Oscar Piastri 122 5 Charles Leclerc 88 6 Kimi Antonelli 75 7 Lewis Hamilton 44 8 Isack Hadjar 12 9 Alex Albon 6

What can we learn from this? God, absolutely nothing. Should F1 adopt this championship format? No! But did we have fun and make friends along the way? I think so, what about you?

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari blame assigned as Norris shares car fears

Related